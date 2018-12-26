Goodwill Industries of the Valleys hoping for rush of donations after Christmas

ROANOKE, Va. - Goodwill Industries of the Valleys is preparing for the last rush of donations.

Goodwill staff members say they always see an increase in donations around the holidays as people start making more room in their closets and homes. Around the holiday season, donations are mostly clothing and household items.

Staff members say the donations help fund job training and employment programs. So far this year, donations to Goodwills across the country have helped get more than 300,000 people back to work.

"The end of the year giving really helps us stock our stores so that we have the inventory to help fund those job training and employment programs through the sale of items in our stores," says Kelly Sandridge, vice president of marketing and public relations for Goodwill Industries of the Valleys.

Sandridge says the organization is still unsure how the year will finish out because of changes in the tax law. After the changes, many people who used to itemize may not donate anymore.



