Goodwill Industries of the Valleys ready to help more people in 2019

ROANOKE, Va.- - Goodwill Industries of the Valleys is looking forward to a busy 2019.

The organization saw more than 45,000 people walk through its doors in 2018 looking to take advantage of its job search, training and employment programs. More than 3,100 people found jobs in the community from resources through Goodwill.

New information technology classes are starting Jan. 14 to kick off the year.

"In 2019, we're focusing a lot on technology training for individuals, on health care training. We are going to have CNA training right here in our jobs campus on Melrose. We're also helping for advanced manufacturing. Those are the three industries where we have seen a lot of growth in our area," Kelly Sandridge.

Goodwill also helped 1,500 people earn industry-recognized credentials in 2018.

