Goodwill Industries of the Valleys seeing large drop in donations

ROANOKE, Va. - Goodwill is asking for your help to boost donations.

Goodwill Industries of the Valleys has seen a large drop in donations this winter. Right now, stores in our area are in desperate need of clothing for men, women and children, as well as household items.

Goodwill staff members say some of that decline is related to more people selling their clothing online, but also the winter weather this year.

"This year is especially bad. Last year, we had much milder temperatures. In comparison with last year, we're down about 20 percent in our donation levels," said Kelly Sandridge, with Goodwill Industries of the Valleys.

Last year, nearly 70 percent of our Goodwill's revenue came from the sale of donated items. That revenue helps provide job training and employment programs.



