Goodwill of the Valleys to host job fair in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. - Goodwill Industries of the Valleys will be hosting a job fair Tuesday, March 27, from 9 a.m. to noon.

The job fair will be free and open to the public, and will take place at the Goodwill Jobs Campus, located at 2502 Melrose Avenue, NW, Suite B in Roanoke.

Participating employers include Altec Industries, Americold, Carilion, Goodwill, Home Depot, Roanoke City Sheriff's Office, Roanoke Redevelopment & Housing Authority, US Foods, Valley Metro and Waffle House.

Goodwill says those interested in attending should come "dressed for success and bring copies of your resume."

For more information call (540) 581-0620 option 1 or visit Goodwill of the Valleys' website.

