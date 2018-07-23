Goodwill to expand programs with new Youth Center in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. - Goodwill opens a new Youth Center in Roanoke on Monday that will offer new and expanded programs for middle and high school-aged kids in the Star City.

The center, called YouthHQ, took over the space off Melrose Avenue that used to be a Goodwill store. In two months, they've transformed it into an area equipped with technology and resources to help kids.

It will house Goodwill youth programs focused on financial education, summer employment, giving at-risk youth work experience and vocational activities and mentoring.

"In this northwest community, there's not many places that the youth can come to that they can call their own. They can go to their churches and they can go to the park, but a space that's air conditioned, that is cool, that is providing programming. There's not a lot of that in this community," Goodwill Youth Services regional coordinator Nicole Ross said.

Much of the center was paid for by money collected when customers choose to round their purchase up to the next dollar at a Goodwill store.

A grand opening ceremony for the new center is Monday at noon. Then they'll hold an open house until 2 p.m.

