Google offers free digital training in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. - Google is helping to create economic opportunities here in the Roanoke Valley.

The Star City was the first stop in the commonwealth for the tech giant's Grow with Google initiative.

It's a free training to help people improve their digital skills. Google teamed up with Roanoke City libraries to help students, educators and entrepreneurs in their effort to grow careers and businesses.

"The broadband is something I've been pushing in the general assembly for more money to help people, especially people in the in rural areas that don't have broadband. And Google is teaching people how to use it for very many things that Goodle can do to help people businesses, help job seekers," Sen. John Edwards said..

Grow with Google will hold trainings in Herndon and Richmond this week.

