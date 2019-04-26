Grammy winner John Prine coming to Roanoke this fall

John Prine performs at 'Across The Great Divide' benefit concert presented by UpperWest Music Group at Ace Theatre Downtown LA on October 19, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Across the Great Divide)

ROANOKE, Va. - The man who's long been considered a songwriter's songwriter is coming to the Star City this November.

John Prine will be performing at the Berglund Center on Nov. 2 at 8 p.m.

The country folk artist has received many accolades in his career, including Grammys, the distinction of being one of the few songwriters honored by the Library of Congress and U.S. Poet Laureate.

Artists who have performed Prine's songs include Johnny Cash, Bonnie Raitt, the Everly Brothers, John Denver, Kris Kristofferson, Carly Simon, Ben Harper and Joan Baez.

Tickets start at $61.50 and go on sale Friday, May 3, at 10 a.m.

