Gran Fondo expected to hit big for road cyclists across region

DALEVILLE, Va. - It's called Gran Fondo.

“It's Italian for Big Ride,” director of sports development Bree Nidds, of Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge, said.

This big ride is expected to be a big hit for road cyclists like David Schmelc.

“I love riding in Virginia,” Schmelc said.

Schmelc of Maryland is moving to the Blue Ridge region this summer.

He's looking forward to the big ride.

“It's a beautiful area, great scenery and great people,” Schmelc said.

This bike ride is expected to attract hundreds of riders from across the mid-Atlantic.

Bree Nidds of Visit Virginia's Blue Ridge expects the new event to have a big impact on tourism.

“We're really focused on our feeder markets like Charlotte, Raleigh and Richmond, and driving people into our destination,” Nidds said.

The big ride will showcase almost all of Botetourt County.

Routes of 30, 50 and 80 miles will be offered along rural roads.

Nidds said this event coincides with the Go Outside festival in Roanoke offering a wide range of outdoor activities over a long weekend.

Gran Fondo will begin and end at Ballast Point on Oct. 14.

