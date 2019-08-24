Grandin Village churches unite for Grand Day of Service

ROANOKE, Va. - A group of churches in the same Roanoke neighborhood put their denominational differences aside in the name of service Saturday morning.

The Grand Day of Service brought together five churches in Grandin Village: Raleigh Court Presbyterian, Christ Lutheran, St. Elizabeth's Episcopal, Raleigh Court United Methodist and Heights Community Church. More than 100 congregation members among the five churches volunteered.

The volunteers went to a dozen locations across Roanoke to serve, including packing meals with Roanoke's Rotary Club, spending time at the Ronald McDonald House and delivering food to first responders.

"It's putting our faith on its feet and showing witness together to the common lordship of Christ we share across denominational boundaries," said Raleigh Court Presbyterian Church pastor Andrew Whaley. "It's a way of showing our neighborhood what we can be together to make a positive impact in this area."

