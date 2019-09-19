Grant money helps to improve fire, EMS services in Botetourt County

BOTETOURT CO, Va.- - Fire services in Botetourt County are getting an extra boost so they can purchase life-saving tools.

Nearly $200,000 in grants will improve fire and EMS services in the area.



Here's where the money will go:



-$140,000 to assist with the purchase of a new ambulance for Eagle Rock Fire & Rescue.

-$32,538.89 to assist with the purchase of two new heart monitors in existing ambulances.

-$2,795.97 for the development of a recruitment commercial on local cable channels to help attract new fire and EMS personnel.

"The monitors are used on a daily basis and it could take a beating after a period of time. So replacing those on regular intervals helps. Benign able to buy an additional one to roll into the fleet is huge. The ambulance will be replacing a 1998 model out of Eagle Rock," said Camille Black, battalion chief.

