ROANOKE, Va. - One owl went for quite a ride.

A great horned owl flew into an SUV's grill and was stuck there all the way from Roanoke to Petersburg, Virginia -- a 166-mile trek.

The owl was safely removed and has been taken to a rehabilitation center, according to Petersburg Animal Care and Control. The owl is expected to recover.

