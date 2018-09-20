Greenway cleanup continues in the wake of Florence

ROANOKE, Va. - Clean-up continues along the Roanoke River following Florence.

Roanoke stormwater crews worked with the help of Roanoke Solid Waste Management to clear tons of debris.

They spent hours removing fallen trees and other debris from the low water bridge on Wiley Drive.

But -- locals still took to the Greenway for their regular routine walks.

"It's not stopping me from walking. Yesterday I walked the other way because I knew it would have less debris. But yeah, this one is really bad," said Linda Stevenson, a resident walking the Greenway. "I hope we never get a flood like that again, but that's not going to happen."

So far, more than 20 tons of debris has been removed from the Roanoke River Greenway along Wiley Drive.

