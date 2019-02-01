Greenway expands in Southeast Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. - The Roanoke Valley Greenway is expanding.

Local leaders held a ribbon cutting Thursday linking the Garden City trail with the existing Roanoke River Greenway.

This expansion supports future connections to the Mill Mountain Greenway, Star Trail, and Blue Ridge Parkway.

The 500-mile system of pathways stretches through the Roanoke Valley and includes trails for pedestrians and cyclists. It has constantly expanded since its start in the 1990s.

As we've reported, city leaders are turning their attention more on tourism and the idea of Roanoke Outside. This is why the focus is on expanding and connecting the greenways.

