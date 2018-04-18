Group gathers in Roanoke to protest President Trump's tax law

ROANOKE, Va. - People gathered in Roanoke on Tuesday to remind President Donald Trump they still want to see his tax returns.

They are also pushing for the new tax law praised by the president to be repealed.

Different speakers addressed the group, discussing money in politics, the NRA and affordable health care.

Yzavia Haney, the secretary for the Roanoke Southern Christian Leadership Conference, reminded people of Martin Luther King Jr.'s Poor People Campaign and why it was still relevant today.

The campaign has been relaunched by Reverend William Barber II, who wants to make sure everyone who is able to work can hold a job and that those who are unable to work can at least survive.

