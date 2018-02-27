Group gathers in Roanoke County to remember Kionte Spencer, two years after his death

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - The Roanoke County Community gathered Monday night to honor the life of Kionte Spencer.

Spencer was the 18-year-old who was shot and killed by Roanoke County police two years ago. Police say he was carrying a BB gun and ignoring commands while walking along Route 419.

On the second anniversary of his death, his supporters along with the Roanoke NAACP hosted a memorial service for him. During the service, Spencer's mom and NAACP members asked for Roanoke County police to release more information about the shooting, including the officer's video from the scene.

"He will never be forgotten. His death will not be in vain. As we move forward, our goals and objectives are to prevent any other tragedies like this from happening," said Brenda Hale, president of the Roanoke NAACP.

The group also encouraged Roanoke County police to work more with groups like the NAACP. After the service, Spencer's supporters marched to the spot where he was killed and laid a wreath in his honor.



