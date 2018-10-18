Group taking legal action against TAP regarding Dumas Center deal

ROANOKE, Va. - A disputed historic property deal could be headed to the courtroom.

In court filings, officials with the Dumas Hotel Legacy group are asking a judge to grant a preliminary injunction to stop the sale agreement of the Dumas Center from being terminated. Court paperwork shows Dumas Hotel Legacy was trying to buy the property from Total Action for Progress for $900,000.

In a statement, TAP officials say the potential buyer did not meet the conditions of the agreement and missed deadlines. They also say the Dumas Center property is off the market.

In the court filings, Dumas Hotel Legacy officials say by terminating the agreement, TAP breached its contract.



