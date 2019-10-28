Groups make costumes for kids with special needs

ROANOKE, Va. - Some local kids with special needs have some special costumes to wear for Halloween.

Students from colleges in the area built the costumes to fit around the kids' wheelchairs.

It's all part of a contest by Children's Assistive Technology Services.

Online voting for the best costume runs through Nov. 3.

Each vote costs $1.

Children's Assistive Technology Service will use the money to help kids.

"You want him to be able to do everything that kids love to do. just because of his disability doesn't mean he shouldn't be able to go out and have fun trick-or-treating with the other kids and all, so it's great," said parent Patrick Holland.

His 10-year-old son James has Pelizaeus-Merzbacher Disease.

"I would say go out and vote because it helps a lot of special needs children that need equipment and lets them enjoy themselves like normal kids. They get a chance to experience themselves getting treated normally," said parent Kieshean Dunaville.

Her 6-year-old son Donovan has cerebral palsy.

Radford University - Carilion occupational therapy student Crissy Palmer and some of her fellow students made a Super Girl costume for one kid.

"I think it's just really important to give back to the community," Palmer said. "We're doing all this learning and foundational stuff about how to accommodate people with disabilities, so this is just one of the ways you really learn what it's like to be in a wheelchair."

Three groups from Radford University - Carilion made costumes.

Two groups from Roanoke College and one group from Virginia Western and Virginia Tech made costumes.

Local business Artisan Artist Barn also made a costume.

All of the groups are competing against groups from across the state.

To vote for your favorite costume, click here.

