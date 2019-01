ROANOKE, Va. - November marked a busy month for air travel in Roanoke.

The Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport says it saw a 12.1 percent increase in passengers compared to November 2017.

November 2018 saw 60,708 passengers compared to 54,143 in November of 2017.

If this pace continues, the airport says 2018 could be the busiest year at the airport since 2007.

