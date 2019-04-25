Growth continues at Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport

ROANOKE, Va. - The Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport is continuing to grow.

The airport saw an 11 percent jump in passenger traffic since last March. That's a growth of more than 6,000 people.

In 2018, 660,836 passengers flew through the airport, compared to 616,365 in 2017 and 608,288 in 2016.

Leaders say passenger demand is a key factor for major airlines regarding improving and increasing air service to the region.

The airport says the positive trend goes as far back as September 2016. Last year was the busiest since 2007.





