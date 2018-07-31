Grubhub expands service to 19 Roanoke restaurants

ROANOKE, Va. - Those looking for a quick way to get some delicious food now have their answer.

Grubhub has expanded its service to Roanoke.

Hungry patrons can order food, ranging from pastries and sandwiches to ice cream and desserts from 19 different restaurants in the Roanoke area.

Previously, Roanoke restaurants on Grubhub supplied their own couriers, but the company says by using Grubhub drivers, restaurants can take advantage of delivery to expand their customer base.

Here's a look at which restaurants you can order from on Grubhub:

Customers can order food via the Gubhub app (Android or iOS) or through Grubhub.com.

Looking to save some money? Use the code TASTE18 for free delivery on orders from now until Aug. 21.

