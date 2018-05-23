Guns are appearing more at TSA checkpoints at airports across the U.S.

ROANOKE, Va. - Roanoke Regional Airport saw a 10 percent increase in travelers last year.

It also saw a number of guns found in the security checkpoint.

"I think people bring them (guns) because they are scared and they are scared because they don't know what's going to happen,” said Kelie Sturgis, a flyer and retired police officer.

Last year, nearly 4,000 guns were confiscated by Transportation Security Administration agents in the entire United States, with 71 of those in Virginia and three at Roanoke’s Regional airport. Two were confiscated in Lynchburg.

"The biggest thing we are seeing this time of year is that people may not have used a certain bag in a while and they used it to go hunting or camping and forget to remove loose ammo or magazines is what we see more of ," said - Bradley Boettcher, director of marketing and air service at Roanoke Regional Airport.

TSA wants to remind people that even if you have a concealed weapon permit, firearms are not allowed to be carried onto a plane.

Guns can be placed in a checked bag if they are unloaded and packed in a hard case separately from ammunition.

"I know it can be uncomfortable and annoying for a lot of people. I understand that but I think what we fail to realize is that it’s for your safety," Sturgis said.



