Hackers imitate Elon Musk in new social media scam

The Better Business Bureau is warning people about a new, popular scam involving Elon Musk.

In the scam, a verified Twitter account is hacked and the name is changed to Elon Musk, the founder of Tesla. The profile picture is changed to match the real Musk's most recent profile image.

The scammer then tweets out information about a cryptocurrency scam, making it appear as though Musk himself is sending out the information.

The scammer's username remains non-Musk related and is a giveaway to the hacker's ill intentions.

BBB reminds everyone to be vigilant on social media. Never share personally identifiable information with someone who has contacted you unsolicited, whether it’s over the phone, by email, on social media, even at your front door. This material would include banking and credit card information, your birth date, and Social Security/Social Insurance numbers.

Also, never send money to someone you have never met face-to-face and don’t click on links or open attachments in unsolicited email or social media communication.



