'Hairy Pawter' looks for fur-ever home

ROANOKE, Va- - Each year 33 million dogs can be found at shelters across the nation but October is Adopt a Shelter Dog Month.

Staff at Angels of Assisi in Roanoke say they have the perfect dog for you. Hairy Pawter came to the shelter from the Lenoir County SPCA during Hurricane Dorian.

Hairy is a 6-year-old pit bull terrier mix.

"He's got a wonderful, friendly, outgoing personality and the staff just really fell in love with him. So he's become a staff favorite, and we're really working hard to get him into a home," said Lisa O'Neill.

You can visit Hairy and many other dogs in their adoption center any day between noon and 6.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.