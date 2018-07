ROANOKE, Va. - The Mill Mountain Zoo is celebrating the Fourth of July by offering visitors 50 percent off admissions on Wednesday.

Admission prices are normally $9 for adults, $8.25 for seniors, and $7 for children 3-11. Children 2 and under are free.

The zoo has 160 animals and attracts 50,000 visitors every year. It also serves 15,000 school children every year on-site through outreach activities.

