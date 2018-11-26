Hall of Famers Alabama to perform at Salem Civic Center

SALEM, Va. - The legendary country band Alabama is coming to Salem.

Alabama has charted 43 No. 1 singles in its five decades of making music. The band has also won over 179 CMA Awards, Grammys, and ACM Awards. They are in the Country Music Hall of Fame and have a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

"Dixieland Delight," "If You're Gonna Play in Texas," and "God Must Have Spent a Little More Time on You" are some of their big hits.

The band is set to perform alongside the Oak Ridge Boys at the Salem Civic Center on Thursday, March 14, beginning at 7 p.m.

Tickets start at $35 and preferred parking is $5. They go on sale at 10 a.m. this Friday at the box office and online.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.