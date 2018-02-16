Hampton University Alumni chapter and Jack Jill of America will host the first HBCU Fair in our area

ROANOKE,Va. - The Roanoke chapter of Jack and Jill of America and Hampton University's Alumni Association of Roanoke will host a college fair. The fair will include Historically Black Colleges and University’s better known as HBCU’s.

The fair will be held at William Fleming High School on Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. It will consist of five HBCU’s and a presentation that will show students what an HBCU is like and what to expect when applying to college.

Board President of the Harrison Museum of African Culture Charles Price shared why this fair was needed in our area.

“If you want to know something about an HBCU you need to have that information in the counselor’s office or be able to talk to someone who attended an HBCU,” said Price.

“And quite often, that information is not readily available here, and to have a function in the southwest part of the state that will expose all students to the opportunity is important.”



Students ages 10 up are welcome to attend and must register on Eventbrite. All high school graduating seniors are eligible to participate in the on-site interview and admission process. There is list of items they will need to bring with them to take part in this process. Those items include a sealed official transcript, a resume, SAT scores, and letters of recommendation.

Students will have the opportunity to speak with recent HBCU grads and admissions officers from selected schools. The event is free to the public. A presentation for students and parents will begin at 10:30 a.m.

