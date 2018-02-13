Hark Park Elementary's gym is making progress to completion

ROANOKE,Va. - School officials say the gym at Hurt Park Elementary is almost ready and will be available for use around April.

There will be volleyball nets and basketball courts inside. The school says final touches, such as installing wooden floors will be taken care of after school is out for the summer.

Until that time concrete will be used. Last August, 10 News reported the other renovations to Hark Elementary. Those renovations included a new library, mural on the walls and a music room.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.