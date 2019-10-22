Harlem Globetrotters to dribble through the Star City in March 2020

Getty Images

ROANOKE, Va. - The Harlem Globetrotters are set to dribble through the Star City in March as part of their "Pushing the Limits" tour.

The team will be at the Berglund Center on March 11 at 7 p.m. where they plan to bring big moments and memories straight to their fans.

At the show, the Globetrotters promise a live world record attempt at each game, a chance to meet the team up close and personal as well as a glow-in-the-dark performance.

As part of the tour, the Globetrotters will celebrate the 10th anniversary of the four-point shot, a shot 30 feet from the basket which they introduced in 2010.

The team will also bring back its popular "Magic Pass" pregame event, which lets fans come onto the court, meet their favorite Globetrotters for pictures and autographs and even learn how to spin a ball on their finger just like the stars.

Tickets for the performance are on sale now on the Berglund Center website, ranging from $26 to $106, with a $309 bench option.

