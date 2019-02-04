Harlem Globetrotters to stop in Roanoke as part of new tour

ROANOKE, Va. - The Harlem Globetrotters are set to make their way to the Star City in March, so get your basketball shoes ready.

On March 20, the Globetrotters are bringing their 2019 Fan Powered World Tour to the Berglund Center.

Before the performance, fans can buy a Magic Pass to the Globetrotter's pregame event, where they can meet the team, learn some new tricks and shoot some hoops. Fans who can't make it to the pregame can get a free autograph after the game.

Tickets are available at harlemglobetrotters.com and at the Berglund Center box office.

