Harris Corp. named 2018 Red Cross Workplace Hero

Our Celebration of Heroes continues as we recognize those in our community going the extra mile.

We spotlight our Workplace Hero, Harris Corp.

The Roanoke County company gives back by encouraging employees to take part in its numerous outreach projects each year.

We followed along as employees delivered pies to first responders on Pi Day, March 14.

“We just want to take time to say thank you to the people who respond for us,” said Dawn Nichols, a Harris Corp. employee.

Nichols led a group to drop off baked goodies at fire stations and at the Roanoke Police Department.

“It's always nice when people even come by and say hi. It brightens up our day, lets our day go by faster and it's always nice when food is brought as well,” said Kelly Waskewicz, a Roanoke firefighter.

“We feel like we have an obligation in the community to take those same virtues and what we believe in and are so passionate about as employees at Harris and take that out into the community,” said Erik Fox, vice president and general manager of Harris Corp.

After spending four years leading the company, Fox said his favorite outreach is sponsoring the Virginia Veterans Parade.

“When you can see over 100 employees coming together outside of work, not something that's their day job and they're out manning the streets, passing out flags, everybody's got a smile on their face, engaging with veterans in the community, and to see that go off flawlessly, year after year, and see everybody's commitment, so we're really proud of that,” Fox said.

Whether it's Pi Day in March or Veterans Day in November or one of the many other volunteer-related events on the company calendar, Harris Corp. works year-round to make a difference.

