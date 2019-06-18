Hazmat investigation underway at downtown Roanoke apartment building

ROANOKE, Va. - The Virginia Department of Emergency Management is assisting the Roanoke Fire-EMS Department determine the cause of a sulfur smell at the Cotton Mill Lofts in downtown Roanoke.

The building was evacuated shortly before 11 p.m. Monday. Residents poured into the streets around the building and have been told to wait for more information.

Roanoke Fire-EMS spokeswoman Tiffany Bradbury said crews responded to a sulfur smell in the building but have been unable to identify its cause yet. Firefighters are using equipment to try to locate the source of the smell.

It does not appear that anyone has been injured.

