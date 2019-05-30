Roanoke clinic offering new, same day walk-in hours

ROANOKE, Va. - A Roanoke health clinic is expanding in an effort to help busy families in need.

New Horizons Healthcare is launching an "open access" program. The clinic hired a new doctor specifically to meet the need.

Current and new patients can walk in on the same day for a non-emergency doctor's visit.

Employees said the new hours can help relieve the strain on emergency rooms and urgent care centers in the area.

The clinic also offers a sliding payment scale for families who are underinsured or uninsured.

"It's super important for people not to have to choose health care over something they need to spend their money on," said Angela Martin, the medical director. "This gives them the option to get health care even if, you know, they maybe can't afford a big bill."

The walk-in hours are only available at the 3716 Melrose Ave. location in northwest Roanoke.

Open access hours are:

Monday: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Tuesday - Thursday: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Friday: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., effective June 1

