Heavy metal band coming to Salem

SALEM, Va. - Heavy metal band Five Finger Death Punch (5FDP) will perform in Salem in May as part of their spring 2018 North American tour.

The concert will be at Salem Civic Center on May 14.

Five Finger Death Punch will co-headline with past tour mates Shinedown. Modern rock band Starset and the up-and-coming band Bad Wolves will also perform sets.

Tickets will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at $49.50 for reserved seats and standing room only tickets. VIP pre-sales will begin Wednesday at 11 a.m. and local pre-sales begin Thursday.

Proceeds from the concert will go to the late Dolores O'Riordan's three children. Bad Wolves released a cover of The Cranberries' "Zombies" in her memory after her death. The cover song now dominates the rock and metal charts around the globe.

In late 2017, 5FDP released their greatest hits album, "A Decade of Destruction," with two new tracks "Trouble" and "Gone Away." "Gone Away" has since received over 10 million streams since its Dec. 1 debut and 10 million video views in less than a month.

Tickets can be bought at the Salem Civic Center Box Office, by phone at 800-745-3000 or through Ticketmaster. For more information and VIP offerings, go to www.fivefingerdeathpunch.com or www.shinedown.com.

The band's seventh full-length album is expected to be released this spring.

