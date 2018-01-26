Two in custody after authorities serve warrants in Catawba area

RONAOKE COUNTY, Va. - Roanoke County police conducted an operation involving a heavy police presence on Catawba Valley Drive Thursday afternoon.

Salem City and Roanoke County Police have two subjects in custody after closing serving warrants at a home in the 3300 block of Catawba Valley Drive.

At 4:50 p.m., Roanoke County Public Schools sent this push alert out:

Route 311 has been reopened. We are contacting parents of students still at Masons Cove Elementary to make transportation arrangements.

For safety reasons, police closed Catawba Valley Drive from Bradshaw Road to the Appalachian Trail parking lot. Before 4:40 p.m., the closed section of road was reopened.

Police expect to be able to release more information Thursday night.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.