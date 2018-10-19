Help Hurricane Florence victims by eating out Friday

ROANOKE, Va. - Roanoke Valley restaurants are teaming up to help victims of Hurricane Florence.
Friday, October 19th, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., 15 percent of proceeds at participating restaurants will go to help people in eastern North Carolina.
The money will go to The Sunday Supper and North Carolina Community Foundation to support restaurants, farms, fisheries and food service families.
Here are the participating restaurants:
- Awful Arthur's Downtown
- Awful Arthur's Salem
- Big Lick Brewing Company
- Blue Apron Restaurant & Red Rooster Bar
- Downshift - Hand Crafted Bikes & Brews
- FarmBurguesa
- Fortunato
- La Michoacana - Roanoke
- Leonore Restaurant
- Lucky Restaurant
- Martin's Downtown
- Parkway Brewing Company
- The River And Rail
- Scratch Biscuit Company
- Starr Hill Roanoke Pilot Brewery & Side Stage
- Viet Sub
- The Village Grill
- Wall Street Tavern, Roanoke
- Wildwood Smokehouse
- Wildflour Restaurant and Bakery
