Help Hurricane Florence victims by eating out Friday

ROANOKE, Va. - Roanoke Valley restaurants are teaming up to help victims of Hurricane Florence.

Friday, October 19th, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., 15 percent of proceeds at participating restaurants will go to help people in eastern North Carolina.

The money will go to The Sunday Supper and North Carolina Community Foundation to support restaurants, farms, fisheries and food service families.

Here are the participating restaurants:

Awful Arthur's Downtown

Awful Arthur's Salem

Big Lick Brewing Company

Blue Apron Restaurant & Red Rooster Bar

Downshift - Hand Crafted Bikes & Brews

FarmBurguesa

Fortunato

La Michoacana - Roanoke

Leonore Restaurant

Lucky Restaurant

Martin's Downtown

Parkway Brewing Company

The River And Rail

Scratch Biscuit Company

Starr Hill Roanoke Pilot Brewery & Side Stage

Viet Sub

The Village Grill

Wall Street Tavern, Roanoke

Wildwood Smokehouse

Wildflour Restaurant and Bakery

