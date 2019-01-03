Here's how you could get a $500 Earth Fare gift card this Saturday

ROANOKE, Va. - On Saturday, Earth Fare will be holding a one-year anniversary celebration to thank its customers for their support.

It all starts just before 7 a.m. with a cake-cutting ceremony, at which time the store will also donate $1,000 to the Roanoke Community Garden Association.

After that, the first 100 shoppers in line will receive a mystery gift card. The gift cards are valued at up to $500!

If you're not the early bird type, throughout the day, the store will be offering free samples, product demonstrations and more.

Those who sign up for Earth Fare's Healthy Rewards loyalty program will receive a reusable tote bag as well as special deals throughout the store.

