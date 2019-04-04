High-speed chase on I-81 ends in crash, 3 arrests and a marijuana bust

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. - UPDATE

A high-speed chase on I-81 ended in a crash and three arrests Thursday morning in Botetourt County.

Around 9: 30 a.m., state police tried to pull over a car that had been identified as stolen out of New York. The driver sped up in a "reckless manner" down I-81 South, starting at mile marker 158, according to state police.

The car eventually crashed at mile marker 149. It ran off the side of the highway, crossed into the median into the northbound lanes, and came to a stop on the right shoulder.

The driver, 21-year-old Roanoke resident Jarvis A. Sayles, is charged with hit and run, driving while suspended, felony attempt to elude, and possession of marijuana.

Amanda R. Valderrma, 22, of Brooklyn, New York, is charged with marijuana possession.

The third person, a man, has not yet been identified. He will be charged with marijuana possession.

According to state police, the car was stolen at a restaurant in New York on Wednesday evening.

The crash blocked I-81 North for over an hour, causing a major backup. All lanes have since been opened.

ORIGINAL STORY

A wreck is causing a major backup on I-81 North in Botetourt County on Thursday morning.

One northbound lane is closed at mile marker 149, which is close to the Troutville exit.

Expect delays.

