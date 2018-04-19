Hikers rescued after getting lost on Dragon's Tooth Trail

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - Five hikers are safe after crews rescued them Thursday night.
Roanoke County Fire & Rescue crews were dispatched to the Dragon’s Tooth Trail at about 8 p.m.
It took career and volunteer rescue personnel nearly three hours to locate the hikers and escort them down the trail to the parking area.
The hikers were not injured.
Roanoke County Fire & Rescue recommends using the following checklist to make sure your backpack is packed with everything you will need for a hike:
- Wear closed-toe shoes
- Warm layers (depending on season/location/elevation)
- Water (at least 1 liter per person, more if your hike is long or hot)
- Snacks
- Whistle for each hiker
- Map of the trail
- Sunscreen and sunglasses
- Garbage bag
- Cell phone with extra charger
- Rain jacket or poncho for each hiker
- First aid kit adapted for young hikers - include bandages, children’s Tylenol, tweezers, gloves, blister treatment, and any personal medications
- Hike during daylight hours only and research how long the roundtrip hike will take
