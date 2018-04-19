Hikers rescued after getting lost on Dragon's Tooth Trail

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - Five hikers are safe after crews rescued them Thursday night.

Roanoke County Fire & Rescue crews were dispatched to the Dragon’s Tooth Trail at about 8 p.m.

It took career and volunteer rescue personnel nearly three hours to locate the hikers and escort them down the trail to the parking area.

The hikers were not injured.

Roanoke County Fire & Rescue recommends using the following checklist to make sure your backpack is packed with everything you will need for a hike:

Wear closed-toe shoes

Warm layers (depending on season/location/elevation)

Water (at least 1 liter per person, more if your hike is long or hot)

Snacks

Whistle for each hiker

Map of the trail

Sunscreen and sunglasses

Garbage bag

Cell phone with extra charger

Rain jacket or poncho for each hiker

First aid kit adapted for young hikers - include bandages, children’s Tylenol, tweezers, gloves, blister treatment, and any personal medications

Hike during daylight hours only and research how long the roundtrip hike will take

