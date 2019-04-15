Historical horse racing machines arrive at Rosie's Gaming Emporium in Vinton

VINTON, Va.- - More than 150 people have already been hired to work at various positions at Vinton Rosie's. There are 10 more job openings available.

The gaming emporium will open in early May. When we last saw the inside of the project a month ago it was mostly concrete walls and plenty of construction going on. Now, crews are more than 90% complete with work. Several different types of historical horse racing machines are being connected to the system. And 10 news was able to have a first look at how they work. There's a database built up of over 50,000 historical horse races that help determine the outcome of the games.

"You want to play one of the games, you don't have to be an experienced horse race better. Or have any experience with horse racing because of the auto handicap mode. Where the game will do the work for you. It will pick the horses with the best odds at the time of the race for you," said Nate Mize, regional director of marketing for Colonial Downs Group.

People will also be able to watch and bet on live horse races going on in the commonwealth and around the country,



Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.