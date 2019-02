HOLLINS, Va. - Lookout, Hollins! A new Dunkin' is heading your way.

Saturday, the Dunkin' at 7000 Peters Creek Road across the street from Kroger will have a grand opening from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

At the event, the first 300 guests receive a free Dunkin' travel mug and customers will be able to spin the prize wheel, take pictures with the Dunkin' mascot and get a free doughnut with the purchase of a drink.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.