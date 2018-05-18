Roanoke

Hollins SunTrust robbery suspect arrested

Officers recovered about $400 of the estimated $1,700 that was taken

By Heather Butterworth - Digital Content Producer, Jeff Williamson - Digital Content Manager

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - Roanoke County police have arrested and charged a 33-year-old Roanoke man after Thursday morning's bank robbery. 

Schanon Weaver has been charged with robbery and grand larceny. 

Officers recovered approximately $400 of the estimated $1,700 that was taken from the bank.

Police say that no weapons were found on Weaver.  

Roanoke police are investigating a bank robbery Thursday morning. 

There's a heavy police presence at a SunTrust in the Hollins area. The bank is on Williamson Road near the intersection of Peters Creek Road, close to the Subway. 

The call came in at 9:05 a.m. Police say the man took an unknown amount of money and fled. He did not show a weapon and no one was hurt. 

Police received information that the man was seen getting into a black Dodge Charger, possibly a 2005-2010 model. 

Police have not made any arrests. The area is taped off. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

 

