Hollins University holds inauguration for new president

ROANOKE, Va. - Students and staff at Hollins University gathered Saturday for the inauguration of the school’s new president.

Pareena Lawrence was sworn in after taking over as president in July of last year. Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea presented her with a star, symbolizing the Star City.

At the podium, Lawrence herself shared her vision for the future and how she feels about the theme of the day, “Living a Life of Consequence.”

"We can continue the noble purpose of educating women who lead lives of consequence by what Hollins can do and must do and will do today, tomorrow, together," she said to the crowd.

The school’s student government president applauded Lawrence’s leadership.

"She's just so dedicated to Hollins and continuing the mission of the school and has so much insight and wisdom," said Antonia Nagle, the Student Government Association President.

Lawrence is the 12th president at Hollins. She was born in India and previously was a provost and chief academic officer at Augustana College, which is based in Illinois. The school chose Lawrence after former president Nancy Oliver Gray retired.



Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.