Hollins University to offer more computer science courses, thanks to Google

ROANOKE, Va.- - Google is partnering with Hollins University to bring more computer science education courses.

The tech company selected the university as one of only 11 colleges and universities in the nation to implement its Applied Computing Series.

The two-part course will start in the fall and will target students of all majors who are interested in applying data science techniques to their fields of study.



Julie Clark, associate professor of mathematics and statistics said the school is starting to offer more courses in this discipline.

"We had not had a computer science major for several years but we are offering a fair number of computer science courses and we saw this as something students are really asking for and we're happy to jump on that bandwagon," said Clark.

After students complete the program, they're eligible to apply to the summer Google program for salary and academic credit.





