'Home for Good' project a part of growth, development in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. - The work to build a "Home for Good" continues for 10 News, Habitat for Humanity of the Roanoke Valley and generous community sponsors, and builders and volunteers continue to work on the home's roof and flooring system this week.

The Habitat home on Hanover Avenue is a part of the growth and development happening in Roanoke's Melrose-Orange area, and city officials say Habitat has been an integral part of that.

"One of the key components of our plan is to improve the housing stock," said Keith Holland, Roanoke community resources administrator. "Through Habitat for Humanity, we are funding programs with them that are providing new ownership opportunities in the Melrose-Orange Target Area."

Beginning in 2015, the city identified the Melrose-Orange Target Area (MOTA) as an area that will get federal Housing and Urban Development money for several years to help encourage more investments.

"Homeowners help support businesses, help support services that are provided in the neighborhood, so housing is extremely important for us," Holland said.

Habitat built eight homes in Northwest Roanoke in 2017 and has eight planned for this year to give more people a chance at homeownership.

"Giving someone an affordable home to live, it doesn't get any better than that," said Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea.

The "Home for Good" project is expected to wrap up in July.

