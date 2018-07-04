'Home for Good' project approaches finish line

ROANOKE, Va. - It has been two months since the 10 News' "Home for Good" project in partnership with Habitat for Humanity and community sponsors started, and now it is two weeks away from completion.

Since May 9, Habitat staff and volunteers have put in a lot of hours and hard work to help expedite the construction process.

"We're usually planning about a 4 1/2 to 5-month build time frame," said Brian Clark, Habitat's construction director. "It just lets us work with scheduling volunteers, which is sometimes a little more tricky than scheduling paid contractors. Weather plays a big role. If we miss a day, and we normally only do two a week, then that can set you back a half a week already."

The "Home for Good" project will be finished in mid-July, about 10 weeks after construction started.

"It's just neat how it all comes together," said Jenny Lee, Habitat's development director. "It's this crazy puzzle, but somehow it all comes together and families get a house and community is built and everybody goes home happy."

10 News, Habitat and sponsors will gather on July 20 to present the keys to the family moving into the home and hold a dedication ceremony.

"It's amazing what will happen when people care about one another enough to roll up their sleeves, get their hands dirty and build what's truly important," said Rev. Paul Henrickson, Habitat's board president.

