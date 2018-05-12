"Home for Good" project continues with community clean-up

10 News spent Saturday cleaning up the neighborhood as a part of our "Home for Good" project.

ROANOKE, Va. - The 10 News "Home for Good" project continues, and on Saturday, members of the 10 News team rolled up their sleeves to help clean up different parts of the neighborhood.

"In this particular area we really want it to prosper and thrive, and we can't just sit back and watch that happen, we actually have to be a part of it," said Jaimie Leon, general manager of 10 News.

"Home for Good" is happening in partnership with Habitat for Humanity of the Roanoke Valley and generous community sponsors to build a home for a deserving family.

Saturday's clean-up efforts included mowing lawns, trimming weeds and painting.

Habitat volunteers also spent the day working on the home being built as a part of the "Home for Good" project.

"This just brings the community together," Leon said. "We're here to support them and it's just a good thing to do."

This is fourth home 10 News has built in partnership with Habitat for Humanity since 2014. The home should be complete in July.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.