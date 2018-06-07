'Home for Good' project nears halfway point

ROANOKE, Va. - The Ten News "Home for Good" project is almost at its halfway point and Wednesday, volunteers spent their day working inside the home.

The "Home for Good" project is conducted in partnership with Habitat for Humanity of the Roanoke Valley and community sponsors to build a home for a Roanoke mother and her two children.

Volunteers with Bank of Botetourt sawed, hammered and applied caulk inside the home on Hanover Avenue on Wednesday. The bank is one of this year's "Home for Good" sponsors.

Marty Francis, Bank of Botetourt vice president, said they have been involved with Habitat for Humanity for years.

"We love helping the community and this is a way we can give back," Francis said.

This year's "Home for Good" project is expected to wrap up in mid-July.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.