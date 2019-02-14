Home needed for this Roanoke beagle to live out her final days

ROANOKE, Va. - A 7-year-old beagle needs a home to live out her final days.

Bea arrived at Angels of Assisi with a very large mass that is too dangerous to operate on.

Angels is now asking for a hospice foster to take her in and make her comfortable for the remaining time she has left.

She is very sweet, calm and does not seem to bark at all.

Anyone interested or needing more information should contact Angels of Assisi by sending an email to foster@angelsofassisi.org.

