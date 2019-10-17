Home of former mayor of Roanoke is being restored in southeast Roanoke

Restoration housing is restoring their fourth project, a 1893 era house.

The house once belonged to one of Roanoke's earliest mayors, Sylvester Siefert. The building has been falling apart for years.

A "Restoration kick-off" Thursday celebrated the start of construction. This restoration effort will be one of the first projects to utilize historic tax credits in the newly nominated Belmont historic district of southeast Roanoke.

"I think there's been a great effort by the city to invest in parts of Roanoke that have been lacking public and private investment. But southeast has been needing it for a while," said Isabel Thornton.

The home will be turned into four housing units to serve formerly homeless individuals. Construction is expected to be completed next summer.

