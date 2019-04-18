Home sales in Roanoke Valley show an upward trend

ROANOKE, Va. - Right now, Roanoke is a seller's market. If you're waiting to put an offer on a property, local realtors say don't wait too long.

Kidd Carter, with Long and Foster, says home sales in the Roanoke Valley are on the rise.

"If you see a house that you love, don't wait on it. But you don't want to rush into something, especially the biggest purchase of your life," said Carter.

Some listings aren't even lasting a whole day.

"This couple I've been working with I took him out to see a house that's been on the market for two hours. I went straight back to write up the contract and sent it over to the listing agent, and we still lost it to another offer," said Carter.

The Roanoke Valley Association of Realtors covers the cities of Roanoke and Salem, the town of Vinton as well as Botetourt, Craig and Roanoke counties, plus portions of Bedford and Franklin counties. Its numbers show 447 homes sold in March, which is a 38 % increase over February.

